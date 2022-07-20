Advertisement

Fatal tractor crash in Northport

62-year old Scotty Richards died after the tractor rolled backwards and rolled over
There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.
There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.(WAFF)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI)- A Northport man was killed after the tractor he was driving, rolled over in Northport.

A 911 call came in around 7 p.m. Tuesday night reporting the incident on Atlantic Highway.

According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year old Scotty Richards was operating the loader at the time. Witnesses reported seeing the tractor rolling backwards before going off the road and rolling over.

Richards was ejected from the loader and died as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Members of the Northport Fire Department and Deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded.

A portion of the road was closed Tuesday night while multiple wrecker companies assisted first responders with clearing the scene.

The specific cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Wednesday's forecast
Lots of sunshine today, thunderstorm possible tomorrow
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
No winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing
18-foot basking shark
Increasing shark sightings across the coast of Maine continue
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Fairfield fire training facility
Fairfield celebrates opening of new fire training facility