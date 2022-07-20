Fatal tractor crash in Northport

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI)- A Northport man was killed after the tractor he was driving, rolled over in Northport.

A 911 call came in around 7 p.m. Tuesday night reporting the incident on Atlantic Highway.

According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year old Scotty Richards was operating the loader at the time. Witnesses reported seeing the tractor rolling backwards before going off the road and rolling over.

Richards was ejected from the loader and died as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Members of the Northport Fire Department and Deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded.

A portion of the road was closed Tuesday night while multiple wrecker companies assisted first responders with clearing the scene.

The specific cause of the accident remains under investigation.

