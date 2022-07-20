Advertisement

Fairfield celebrates opening of new fire training facility

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Fairfield Fire Training Facility.

The four story facility is located on Flashover Drive and will be used as the training grounds to become a certified firefighter.

Planning for the facility started in 2013, and its foundation was built in November of last year.

The building has an attic space that will eventually have furniture and a kitchen to be used for search and rescue live fire evolutions.

It also has two rooms designed for live fire training where they will be burning paper instead of hay.

The Fairfield fire chief says paper burns cleaner and hay may become scarce due to PFAS issues across the state.

He says the facility will be used by other departments across the state.

“This facility actually is extremely important to the region, not just me or not just the airfield, firefighters folks throughout the state we’ll be able to eventually train here,” said Duane Bickford, Fairfield Fire Chief.

“It has an opportunity to help not only our firefighting individuals but almost all of our first responders in the region, including law enforcement and public works,” said Michelle Flewelling, Fairfield Town Manager.

The fire chief says the building’s life span is 20 years.

