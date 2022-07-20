Advertisement

Day’s Jewelers will close on Sundays following feedback from staff, customers

They say they will likely open on Sundays between Black Friday and Christmas or during other busy times.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Day’s Jewelers are now closing their stores on Sundays.

The decision was a full team effort.

President Joseph Corey says they started by surveying all their employees, and an overwhelming majority said they would be in favor of closing on Sundays.

They then turned to their customers.

Out of about 1,000 responses, over 90% said they supported the closure as well.

Corey says they wanted to give their employees that time to spend with their families especially given the recent business landscape coming out of the pandemic.

”Businesses today cannot underestimate the importance of employees. Our stores, we have beautiful stores with beautiful products, but we don’t really have anything until we have good people representing us,” Corey said.

Corey says they will likely open on Sundays between Black Friday and Christmas or during other busy times.

He says he hopes this decision gives their employees a healthier work life balance.

