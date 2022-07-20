Christine B. Foundation gets high calorie donation for Cancer Nutrition Assistance Program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Christine B. Foundation got a big donation for their Cancer Nutrition Assistance Program.

It’s a program that gives nutritional support to people going through cancer treatment who are food insecure.

An anonymous donor gave roughly $8,000 worth of Ensure protein drinks to the program.

That’s the equivalent of over one million calories.

Distribution Coordinator Brian Ross says when people are going through different stages of cancer treatment, they need calories to give them energy.

”Ensure is a very expensive product if you purchase it yourself on the outside, but it’s very valuable to cancer patients. It’s probably the lowest barrier to be able to get nutrition and calories into somebody. They may have difficulty either producing the food or even swallowing. When you’re going through the treatment, or even afterwards, after you’re trying to recover, your body needs energy,” Ross said.

Since March of 2020, the organization has provided enough food for 300,000 medically tailored meals to the Eastern Maine community.

If you’re interested in donating or assisting with the program, you can head to chrisbfund.org.

