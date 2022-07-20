Black Bear men’s hockey back for summer training

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are back on the ice at Alfond Arena.

Maine opens the season in Orono on Sat. Oct. 1 against the University of Prince Edward Island (WABI)

This year’s group is looking to solidify chemistry early on before head coach Ben Barr’s second season.

“It’s good to just get a head start from everyone else. Not everyone’s out here working in July, so it’s good to work and see all the new guys. We got a lot of new guys this year, so it’s nice to meet everyone, get to know them, and get some work in too,” said Victor Ostman, junior goaltender.

Black Bear coaches can’t be at the summer skates, so Maine Nordiques coaches are on hand.

Maine opens the season in Orono on Sat. Oct. 1 against the University of Prince Edward Island.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.