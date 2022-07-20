Advertisement

Black Bear men’s hockey back for summer training

Maine opens the season in Orono on Sat. Oct. 1 against the University of Prince Edward Island
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are back on the ice at Alfond Arena.

Maine opens the season in Orono on Sat. Oct. 1 against the University of Prince Edward Island
Maine opens the season in Orono on Sat. Oct. 1 against the University of Prince Edward Island(WABI)

This year’s group is looking to solidify chemistry early on before head coach Ben Barr’s second season.

“It’s good to just get a head start from everyone else. Not everyone’s out here working in July, so it’s good to work and see all the new guys. We got a lot of new guys this year, so it’s nice to meet everyone, get to know them, and get some work in too,” said Victor Ostman, junior goaltender.

Black Bear coaches can’t be at the summer skates, so Maine Nordiques coaches are on hand.

Maine opens the season in Orono on Sat. Oct. 1 against the University of Prince Edward Island.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Former Black Bear, Brewer Witch signs as undrafted free agent
Matthew Pushard signs with Miami Marlins
Cassidy said he hasn’t found anything else that matches the level of excitement and commitment...
John Cassidy continuing longtime rally career with son alongside
Christopher is coming off a senior year where she won both Miss Basketball and Softball
Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher transferring from Boston University to Maine
Local wiffleball tournament looking to continue fundraising
Local wiffleball tournament looking to continue fundraising