The Butcher The Baker fires up kitchen at new permanent home

The Butcher The Baker
The Butcher The Baker(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A food truck that once roamed around the state has found a permanent home in Hermon.

The Butcher The Baker fired up the kitchen for the first time at their new home on Tuesday.

The food truck is located at 3 Memory Lane and is open 10am-4pm.

It offers a variety of items including chicken and waffles as well as smash burgers and more.

They say they’re excited to have finally found a spot to call home.

“We knew we wanted to be in a smaller town, and Hermon has been just so welcoming and really awesome to work with and so easy that it was just a given that we were going to be here,” said Brittany Levasseur of The Butcher The Baker.

You can learn more about the Butcher The Baker by checking out their Facebook page.

