The Butcher The Baker fires up kitchen at new permanent home

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A food truck that once roamed around the state has found a permanent home in Hermon.

The Butcher The Baker fired up the kitchen for the first time at their new home on Tuesday.

The food truck is located at 3 Memory Lane and is open 10am-4pm.

It offers a variety of items including chicken and waffles as well as smash burgers and more.

They say they’re excited to have finally found a spot to call home.

“We knew we wanted to be in a smaller town, and Hermon has been just so welcoming and really awesome to work with and so easy that it was just a given that we were going to be here,” said Brittany Levasseur of The Butcher The Baker.

