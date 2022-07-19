Advertisement

Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation gives $1 million to Northern Light Acadia Hospital

Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital is getting a significant gift for the construction of their new pediatric wing.

The Stephen and Tabitha King foundation is giving $1 million to the Acadia For All campaign.

Along with the new construction the funding will also enhance their ability to strengthen the resources needed to address behavioral health needs in Maine.

The Kings said in a statement they are well aware that there are many children and adolescents who desperately need access to residential programs and services and they hope others will join them in contributing to the fund.

