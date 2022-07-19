Advertisement

Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that 17 members of Congress were among the 35 people arrested outside the Supreme Court during a protest for abortion rights.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was one of the people arrested, her staff told Minneapolis station WCCO. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also was arrested, her office confirmed via Twitter.

Police said on Twitter that demonstrators were blocking the street and given three warnings before officers made arrests.

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturned the constitutional right to abortion set in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

