Advertisement

Police investigating after Fairfield crash injures 3 people

The crash is being reconstructed by state police and officials anticipate charges will be forthcoming.
(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a crash in Fairfield injured three people.

Fairfield Police say they responded to a two vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road just before 5:30 Monday evening.

Officials say a truck was traveling south while in the northbound lane.

We’re told another vehicle traveling north was unable to avoid the truck and the vehicles crashed head on.

The crash is being reconstructed by state police and officials anticipate charges will be forthcoming.

Names are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Baldwin man dies after motorcycle crash in Cornish
Eric Dayan, his wife Maisie Newell and their children.
Montville family asking for return of stolen wood chipper
Downeaster
Winter Harbor welcomes in new coffee shop & art emporium
A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
Dr. Jarvis says Paxlovid is widely available, effective for Mainers with COVID-19