Police investigating after Fairfield crash injures 3 people

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a crash in Fairfield injured three people.

Fairfield Police say they responded to a two vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road just before 5:30 Monday evening.

Officials say a truck was traveling south while in the northbound lane.

We’re told another vehicle traveling north was unable to avoid the truck and the vehicles crashed head on.

The crash is being reconstructed by state police and officials anticipate charges will be forthcoming.

Names are not being released at this time.

