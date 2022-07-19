Advertisement

Police identify Maine man killed in Rumford dump truck crash

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A New Gloucester man was killed in a crash in Rumford on Monday.

Rumford police were called to Route 232 just after 12:30 p.m. for a crash. When they arrived, they found the driver of the Sterling dump truck, 46-year-old Randy Drouin, dead.

Pictures show the truck crashed into a stand of trees on the side of the road.

Rumford fatal crash
Rumford fatal crash(Rumford Police Department)

Police said Tuesday morning that Drouin’s family had been notified.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by Rumford Police with help from Maine State Police.

