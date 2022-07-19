Advertisement

Pair charged with Washington County murder plead not guilty

Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett, both 38 and both from Perry, appear in mug shots
Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett, both 38 and both from Perry, appear in mug shots(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The pair charged in the murder of a Perry woman who was killed pleaded not guilty in Washington County court Tuesday morning.

Forty three-year-old Kimberly Neptune was found dead in her apartment by her brother.

Neptune was stabbed 484 times.

Thirty nine-year-old Donnell Dana and 38-year-old Kailie Brackett are charged with murder.

They allegedly stole money, jewelry and Xanax before attacking and killing Neptune.

The affidavit revealed Dana had lived with Neptune for a couple of years and also has a son with Brackett.

Dana and Brackett are both being held in Washington County Jail without bail.

