Pair charged with Washington County murder plead not guilty
Dana and Brackett are both being held in Washington County Jail without bail.
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The pair charged in the murder of a Perry woman who was killed pleaded not guilty in Washington County court Tuesday morning.
Forty three-year-old Kimberly Neptune was found dead in her apartment by her brother.
Neptune was stabbed 484 times.
Thirty nine-year-old Donnell Dana and 38-year-old Kailie Brackett are charged with murder.
They allegedly stole money, jewelry and Xanax before attacking and killing Neptune.
The affidavit revealed Dana had lived with Neptune for a couple of years and also has a son with Brackett.
