Pair charged with Washington County murder plead not guilty

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The pair charged in the murder of a Perry woman who was killed pleaded not guilty in Washington County court Tuesday morning.

Forty three-year-old Kimberly Neptune was found dead in her apartment by her brother.

Neptune was stabbed 484 times.

Thirty nine-year-old Donnell Dana and 38-year-old Kailie Brackett are charged with murder.

They allegedly stole money, jewelry and Xanax before attacking and killing Neptune.

The affidavit revealed Dana had lived with Neptune for a couple of years and also has a son with Brackett.

Dana and Brackett are both being held in Washington County Jail without bail.

