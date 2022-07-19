Neighbors Supporting Neighbors looking for help in finding temporary home

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Neighbors Supporting Neighbors in Hermon is in need of finding a new location as they await the funds needed for building a permanent home.

For the past 17 years, they’ve been a staple in the community but have now found themselves in a dire situation.

“We need to be able to provide this service. It’s more important than it’s ever been with the cost of living, the price of gas, the cost of increasing food on the outside,” said volunteer Carol Lackedy.

They say people depend on them for more than just food.

“We provide pet supplies and pet food. We have clothing, we have cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, medications. We have, you know, we’re more than just a food pantry,” Lackedy added.

After being a helping hand in Hermon for nearly two decades, they’re asking for a bit of help now.

“What we need is for businesses to let us know if they offer grants for organizations and businesses to do fundraising for us and getting in touch with us, and we can help out. Anything they can do to help us to make that happen,” Lackedy went on to say.

You can contact the pantry through their Facebook page.

