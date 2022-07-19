Nearby residents express concern over Half Acre Night Club at city meeting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Government Operations Committee met Monday night discussing concerns about the Half Acre Night Club.

It was put on the agenda due to recent concerns from residents of Franklin Place about disturbances in the parking lot outside the night club.

Several residents spoke to their fear of hearing gun shots outside their windows at night and asked the owner to take responsibility for what happens outside.

Police say this year they’ve received 55 calls about Half Acre, eight of them coming from residents of Franklin Place and some from the owner of the club, Patrick Brann.

Brann says what happens in the parking lot is out of his control because it’s owned by the city.

”Who knows where these people are coming from. I think the problem is, and no one around this table knows the answer to it is, it’s a societal violence and drug issue,” Brann said.

“It isn’t like we haven’t shared the concerns. We tried sharing them with you and you didn’t do anything about it. I was a business owner, and when I was a business owner, I was held accountable. I think you need to be held accountable and you’re not living up to the promises you continue to make year in and year out and it’s getting worse and worse,” said Franklin Place resident Brian Hamel.

Some suggestions included leasing the remainder of the parking lot after hours so that Brann can have security in the lot.

Half Acre has their liquor license until November, but that decision sits with the state, not the city of Bangor.

To listen to the full meeting you can head to the City of Bangor Facebook page.

