Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to murdering his grandparents, gets 2 life sentences

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, age 26, of Springfield, Oregon was sentenced to two consecutive...
Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, age 26, of Springfield, Oregon was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his grandparents.(Eugene Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to murdering his grandparents last year.

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, 26, pled guilty to the murder of his grandparents on June 14 and was sentenced on July 13 to two life terms in prison, one for each victim, according to a statement from the Eugene Police Department.

Investigators said they found his grandparents, Nancy L. Loucks-Morris, 85, and Gerald Edward Morris, 87, dead inside a home and quickly determined that the couple was murdered.

Later that afternoon, police named Borden-Cortez, their grandson, as a suspect, KPTV reported. Borden-Cortez was arrested on May 7, 2021, in Springfield, Oregon, while he was driving. Police said he initially challenged officers to shoot him before he was taken into custody.

Borden-Cortez will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum 50 years of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill, takes a question in the hallway of the Capitol in...
Schumer: Dems will push ahead on pared down economic measure
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian...
Jill Biden, Ukraine’s first lady meet again, this time at White House
Uvalde families say they're afraid of next month's return to school despite newly announced...
Texas school shooter left trail of ominous warning signs
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting