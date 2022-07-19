Lisbon man finds apparent grenade while planting tomatoes

Gary Hudon discovered the device while getting ready to plant tomatoes in his yard. (WMTW)

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - In all of the things you don’t see every day this one is right at the top.

A Lisbon man was digging next to a tree stump when he found what else but a hand grenade.

It was right where the man was set to plant tomatoes next to a tree stump.

This prompted the fire department and the state’s bomb squad to be called in to inspect the situation.

The homeowner says he received the shock of his life when he found the grenade just laying there right in front of him.

“I pulled up that metal thing that look like a grenade,” says Gary Hudon. “I thought I found a piece of plumbing, you know off of a tank or something in the basement. But sure enough, it looks like a grenade. So I asked around everybody like I should put that thing down, it looks like it might be dangerous, you know?”

Now the state bomb personnel says that it’s hard to determine whether or not the grenade was actually still able to explode.

It was very much rusted on its top and it was missing its pin and its spring.

