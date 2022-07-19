Heat and humidity continue.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A cold front crossing the region through the early part of the night will bring an isolated chance for showers & storms through sunset. A few stronger thunderstorms will be possible especially for locations across the Crown of Maine. Once the storms die out, the rest of the night will have mostly clear skies. Another warm & humid night will lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

High pressure will move into the region on Wednesday. This looks to be one of our hottest days of the week as highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. In the wake of a cold front, dew points will not be as extreme but will still be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Slight westerly breeze with gusts near 20 mph possible.

A warm front will cross the region on Thursday. This will be the worst of the humidity as some locations could have dew points reaching the low 70s! Highs will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. A cold front will begin to cross the region during the late afternoon and early evening. This will produce the threat of strong to severe storms. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the region under a Slight risk meaning scattered severe storms will be possible. A southerly breeze will push the marine layer onshore especially for some Downeast areas. This will help to protect these locations from the threat of storms. Right now, it seems like the best potential for storms will be north and west of a line from Houlton to Dover-Foxcroft to Waterville.

The humidity will stick around into the weekend. High pressure moves in for Friday & Saturday and will bring much of the region mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s and low 90s. An upper-level disturbance will cross the region on Sunday. The humidity will stick around but it will be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s and there will be a chance for afternoon showers & storms.

The humidity will begin to break by the early part of next week.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers & storms through sunset. Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly less humid. Highs in the 80s and low 90s. West wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Worst of the humidity as dew points reach the upper 60s and low 70s with highs mostly in the 80s. The threat of afternoon showers & storms with a severe risk possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Still humid.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Still humid.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Still humid.

MONDAY: A few showers possible. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & 90s.

