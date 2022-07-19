Hampden man using Venmo to spur on social experiment

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man is using his social media to embark on a social experiment...

TV5 was there to see his plan in action.

A few days ago Seth Poplaski posted his Venmo account on Facebook.

He asked friends to send him money that he would in turn give to random people in the area.

He has raised around $400 so far and Tuesday afternoon dropped an unexpected $100 tip at his favorite coffee shop, The Nest in Orono.

“I’m just the vessel basically taking what people have given me and I’ve had as little as $5 and as much as $100 that people have given,” explained Poplaski. “It’s been really cool to see people’s reactions, not only in here, when it actually happened. I think they were confused when I first came in, but to see their reaction to see how thankful they are to see people do care about them in the communities.”

“I mean, so many people in the food industry and just all these industries in general work so hard,” explained manager Kate Anderson. “So, it just means the world. Just thank you. I mean, this is amazing. I’m still shaking, so emotional, so I really appreciate it. It’s amazing.”

He plans to continue on spreading kindness until the funds run out.

Here is a link to help.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.