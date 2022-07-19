Fatal crash in Sanford
29-year old Sanford man killed Monday morning
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - One person is dead after a crash in Sanford Monday morning.
Police say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Alfred Road and School Street when a Dodge Ram 3500 collided with a Volkswagen Jetta.
Police said the driver of the Jetta, 29-year-old Samuel Hammond of Sanford, died. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
