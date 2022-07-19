Clearing skies, isolated showers and storms this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will come to an end early this morning and open up to mostly sunny skies. However, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. Even with the showers, temperatures will still be in the 80s and it will be humid.

The humidity will decrease on Wednesday and most areas will have highs in the 80s with sunny skies.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday. Heat, humidity and will create enough instability and a frontal system will aid in the initiation of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. It is likely that some storms will be severe.

Sunshine will return on Friday. It will also be another hot and humid day. As for the weekend, Saturday is looking dry but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning then mostly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs 82-90°. Humid. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 59-67°. West wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs 83-90°. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will likely be severe. Highs 75-88°. Humid. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs 77-90°. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 76-90°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

