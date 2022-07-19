Advertisement

Car fire backs up traffic on Rt 1A in Holden

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was backed up on Route 1A near the Brewer/Holden town line due to a car fire.

It happened around 12:30 this afternoon.

Officials say one person who was in the car was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The road was closed and down to one lane for a brief time while fire crews worked to get things cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Isolated Storms Tonight
Hampden man using Venmo to spread the wealth, cheer.
Hampden man using Venmo to spur on social experiment
Rumford fatal crash
Police identify Maine man killed in Rumford dump truck crash
Augusta Chipotle employees
Augusta Chipotle to close, Maine workers to rally to reopen store