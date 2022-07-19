Car fire backs up traffic on Rt 1A in Holden

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was backed up on Route 1A near the Brewer/Holden town line due to a car fire.

It happened around 12:30 this afternoon.

Officials say one person who was in the car was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The road was closed and down to one lane for a brief time while fire crews worked to get things cleaned up.

