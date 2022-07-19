Bangor musician’s guitar meets namesake at North Atlantic Blues Festival

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor musician’s guitar had a run in with its namesake over the weekend.

Joshua Small is lead singer of the band River Bottom Funk.

Several years ago, he acquired the guitar and jokingly said to his band that it made him want to play all the Angus *King* licks he knew.

They quickly realized what he meant to say was Angus Young of AC/DC, but the name stuck.

He now refers to the guitar as “The Senator.”

This past weekend, Small and his band were at the North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland when someone spotted none other than Maine’s Senator Angus King.

”Immediately I thought, I should go over and see if he would be okay with getting a picture with the guitar, and he was awesome. He was totally fine with that and he was very nice and we joked about it and he got it he thought it was funny. We had a good laugh, so it was cool,” Small said.

Small says it was a great weekend all around, and he appreciates King’s willingness to pose with the guitar.

If you’d like to see Small and “The Senator” in action, you can find the band on Facebook at River Bottom Funk.

