Augusta Chipotle to close, Maine workers to rally to reopen store

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - In a letter to employees at its restaurant in Augusta, Chipotle announced that the location would be closed effective July 19, 2022.

A corporate spokesperson said: “Due to staffing challenges, the Chipotle in Augusta, Maine has been closed to the public since June 17th. In order to continue paying our employees, we kept the restaurant open for training while we went to extraordinary lengths to try to staff the restaurant including deploying two recruiting experts dedicated to this one restaurant. Despite these efforts, we have been unable to adequately staff this remote restaurant with crew and continue to be plagued with excessive call-outs and lack of availability from existing staff. We have had an even more difficult time finding managers to lead the restaurant. Because of these ongoing staffing challenges, there is no probability of reopening in the foreseeable future, so we’ve made the decision to permanently close the restaurant. The employees at our Augusta restaurant will receive severance pay and outplacement assistance.”

WMTW previously spoke to staff members who were in the process of unionization, citing workplace issues including short staffing and a lack of workplace training. Crew member Gregory Jazowski claimed some of his co-workers went at least three months working 80-hour shifts without pay.

BREAKING: Chipotle is permanently closing the store in Augusta, ME where workers last month filed to form Chipotle's first union in the U.S.



Workers are rallying outside the store at 5pm today and demanding the company halt its union-busting and reopen the store. pic.twitter.com/GvJbWWTm5I — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 19, 2022

Workers at the Augusta location will be rallying outside the Chipotle to call on the company to reopen the store and halt what they say are “anti-worker” activities.

According to employees, the company waited until the morning of a hearing to determine the process of their union election to inform them of the store’s closure.

Augusta Chipotle Employee and Chipotle United member Brandi McNease said: “Since we announced our intent to unionize, they’ve tried to bully, harass and intimidate our crew to prevent them from exercising their right to have a collective voice on the job. But we remain united, our solidarity is strong, and we won’t bend. We are sticking together, and our customers have our backs. We are fighting this decision and we are building a movement to transform the fast-food industry and ensure the workers who create all the wealth for these corporations are respected and no longer have to struggle to support their families.”

In response to the allegations that the closure is in retaliation for union busting, a spokesperson said: “Closing the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta, Maine has nothing to do with union activity. Our operational management reviewed this situation as it would any other restaurant with these unique staffing challenges. Chipotle respects our employees’ rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act.”

In June the Augusta Chipotle workers were the first Chipotle employees in the nation to file for union recognition.

