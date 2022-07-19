13 Maine communities getting roughly $20 million for infrastructure projects

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirteen Maine communities are getting nearly $20 million in grants through the Governor’s jobs and recovery plan.

Governor Mills announcing Tuesday that these funds will go toward municipal investments to protect vital infrastructure from the effects of climate change.

The recipients will use the funds for projects to address flooding along ocean and riverfronts, protect storm water and wastewater systems and install culverts to reduce flooding, among other things

Winslow is getting over $2.7 million with Rockland getting $75,000 and Blue Hill receiving $1 million.

Here is a full list of the recipients:

Anson-Madison - $842,000

Bath - $4 million

Berwick - $1.425 million

Blue Hill - $1 million

Boothbay Harbor, $4.15 million

Eastport - $165,750

Frenchville - $58,500

Kennebunkport - $2.585 million

Norway - $100,000

Ogunquit - $2.85 million

Rockland - $75,000

Scarborough - $60,000

Winslow - $2.738 million

