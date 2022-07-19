Advertisement

13 Maine communities getting roughly $20 million for infrastructure projects

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirteen Maine communities are getting nearly $20 million in grants through the Governor’s jobs and recovery plan.

Governor Mills announcing Tuesday that these funds will go toward municipal investments to protect vital infrastructure from the effects of climate change.

The recipients will use the funds for projects to address flooding along ocean and riverfronts, protect storm water and wastewater systems and install culverts to reduce flooding, among other things

Winslow is getting over $2.7 million with Rockland getting $75,000 and Blue Hill receiving $1 million.

Here is a full list of the recipients:

  • Anson-Madison - $842,000
  • Bath - $4 million
  • Berwick - $1.425 million
  • Blue Hill - $1 million
  • Boothbay Harbor, $4.15 million
  • Eastport - $165,750
  • Frenchville - $58,500
  • Kennebunkport - $2.585 million
  • Norway - $100,000
  • Ogunquit - $2.85 million
  • Rockland - $75,000
  • Scarborough - $60,000
  • Winslow - $2.738 million

