10-year-old injured on Palace Playland ride

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a 10-year-old was injured on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach

Official say the child was on the Super Star ride Saturday when they were injured.

The child was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ride passed inspection.

They are now looking into the events leading up to the injuries.

