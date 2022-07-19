Advertisement

10-year-old injured on Palace Playland ride

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ride passed their inspection Saturday.
Old Orchard Beach
Old Orchard Beach(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a 10-year-old was injured on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach

Official say the child was on the Super Star ride Saturday when they were injured.

The child was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ride passed inspection.

They are now looking into the events leading up to the injuries.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Bangor Government Operations Committee
Nearby residents express concern over Half Acre Night Club at city meeting
Police investigating after Fairfield crash injures 3 people
Baldwin man dies after motorcycle crash in Cornish
Eric Dayan, his wife Maisie Newell and their children.
Montville family asking for return of stolen wood chipper