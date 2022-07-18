Winter Harbor welcomes in new coffee shop & art emporium

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Winter Harbor is welcoming in a new coffee shop that promises to give back to the community it calls home.

Downeaster is located at 355 Main Street, and it held its soft opening on Monday.

The new spot in town serves gourmet coffee from Deer Isle as well as food such as lobster paninis and more.

This in addition to pieces of artwork on sale made by local artists.

Downeaster hopes to be more than just a quick place to stop in and go.

“It’ll be a chance to get some food, relax, enjoy coffee and chat with people,” said founder Robert Nichols.

Downeaster also pledges to give back.

“All of the profits will go to local charities in the area and people in need,” Nichols added.

The crew is hard at work getting Downeaster ready and the soft opening allows staff to troubleshoot before they officially open their doors.

“We also have a very fancy coffee machine that makes 43 different types of coffee. Nobody knows how to use it yet, but at some point, we will figure that out,” Nichols said with a chuckle.

But even before their official opening, Downeaster has its eyes set on strengthening the community.

“There’s too much of a divide between local people and summer people. And we think that we can bring them together in a nice way and help build the community as well,” Nichols stated.

