Search continues for missing Bangor man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who ran away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June.

The center has released a photo showing exactly what Lacher was wearing when he left.

Lacher’s family says he has schizophrenia and is on the autism spectrum.

They ask if you do see a man who fits this criteria, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Try to keep him in sight, but not to approach him.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.