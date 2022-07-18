Advertisement

Search continues for missing Bangor man

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who ran away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June.

The center has released a photo showing exactly what Lacher was wearing when he left.

Lacher’s family says he has schizophrenia and is on the autism spectrum.

They ask if you do see a man who fits this criteria, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Try to keep him in sight, but not to approach him.

