Search continues for missing Bangor man
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who ran away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June.
The center has released a photo showing exactly what Lacher was wearing when he left.
Lacher’s family says he has schizophrenia and is on the autism spectrum.
They ask if you do see a man who fits this criteria, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Try to keep him in sight, but not to approach him.
