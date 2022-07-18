R.A.M. Development Camp running at Penobscot Ice Arena

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Budding hockey stars are working on their game at Penobscot Ice Arena’s R.A.M. Development camp this week.

The development camp returns for a second session from August 8-12 (WABI)

For players like Brewer’s Carson Coleman, Kayden Freese, and Luke Daries, it’s an important time to set themselves apart as skilled players.

“Sports aren’t very fun when you’re not very good at them. I want to score a bunch of goals and be the best on my team every year,” said Coleman, winger, Brewer 5th grader.

“I’m just trying to get good for the season,” said Freese, center, Brewer 5th grader.

“It’s fun. It’s just great to play,” said Daries, center, Brewer 5th grader.

