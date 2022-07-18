Rain Tonight. Warm & Humid Again Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers and storms will move across the region tonight as an area of low pressure crosses the region. A warm front will cross ahead of the moisture keeping the humid conditions around. Showers will begin in central Maine by the evening commute and will spread north & east into the early part of the night. A few thunderstorms will be possible especially for areas south & west of Augusta. This is also where we will see an isolated threat for severe weather. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts. The biggest concern overnight will be the potential for heavy rainfall. The heaviest rainfall will fall across parts of northern & western Maine where on average 1-2″ of beneficial rain will be on the way. Closer to the coast, up to a half an inch of rain will be likely. Lows overnight will remain on the warmer side, staying mostly in the 60s.

Another warm & humid day Tuesday. Clouds and a few showers possible early in the morning. The rest of the day will consist of increasing sunshine. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with spots near Augusta and southwest closing in on 90°. Dew points will be most in the 60s keeping the sticky feel. A cold front will cross the region by the afternoon/evening. This will bring the potential for pop-up showers & storms. A few could be on the strong to severe side especially for northern locales in the Mountains.

High pressure will move into the region on Wednesday. It will still be hot as highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. In the wake of a cold front, dew points will not be as extreme but will still be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

A warm front will cross the region on Thursday. This will be the worst of the humidity as some locations could have dew points reaching the low 70s! Highs will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s with the chance for afternoon showers & storms.

The humidity will stick around into the weekend but will improve slightly. High pressure will move in by Friday and looks to stick around through the weekend. This will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Widespread showers & even some rumbles of thunder. Some rain will be heavy at times. Lows in the 60s with a southerly wind at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds & showers early on. Skies will be clearing with highs in the 80s. Still humid. Pop-up afternoon showers & storms possible especially over the north. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly less humid. Highs in the 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Worst of the humidity as dew points reach the upper 60s and low 70s with highs mostly in the 80s. Afternoon showers & storms likely.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

