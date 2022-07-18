Old Town hires graffiti artist for downtown project

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Old Town is looking a little brighter tonight.

It’s all thanks to a recently commissioned art project.

Downtown Old Town, a group working together to redevelop the city, hired graffiti artist Mike Rich to paint a pair of light boxes in Peace Pole Park.

They wanted something to serve as a representation of Old Town and its heritage.

“I’m going to do a wilderness scene with mountains in the background and a couple people enjoying a canoe ride in the water with a nice sunset sky, and then the other box I’m going to do the Old Town Coyotes logo with some nice street art type colors, maybe some arrows and some bubbles and things like that,” explained Rich. “A little bit of vibrancy, a little bit of public art. It seems like there’s lots of parts in Maine that could use a little splash of color and a little public art.”

This is another step Old Town has recently taken to draw eyes to their downtown in different ways.

A few weeks ago, TV5 brought you a story on their tiny shops that business owners could take over for the summer.

