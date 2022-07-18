Advertisement

Much-needed rain tonight

WABI First Alert Weather
WABI First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday ahead of an approaching low pressure system which will bring us some much-needed moisture. Before the showers arrive, conditions will be warm and humid. Showers will start in western Maine mid-afternoon and continue to travel across the state through the evening and continue overnight. Rain could be heavy at times. Less than an inch of rain is expected closer to the coast with 1-2″ inland.

Monday evening through Tuesday morning
Monday evening through Tuesday morning(WABI)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through early Tuesday morning and become scattered through the rest of the day and taper off in the evening. Many areas could pick up over an inch of rain before activity comes to an end Tuesday evening. Even with the showers, temperatures will still be in the 80s and it will be humid.

The humidity will decrease on Wednesday and most areas will have highs in the 80s with sunny skies.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. Highs 73-85°. Humid. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. A few rumbles thunder possible. Lows 60-70°. South wind 5-10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning then partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81-89°. Humid. West wind 5-15mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 78-89°. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74-86°. Humid. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 77-90°. West wind 5-15 mph.

