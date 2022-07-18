Montville family asking for return of stolen wood chipper

MONTVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family in Montville is asking for the return of their wood chipper which was stolen from them a few weeks ago.

”At first I thought, well, maybe I didn’t leave it where I thought I did,” said Eric Dayan.

Dayan and his family went on a camping trip a few weeks ago.

When they returned, he noticed his 2000-pound yellow woodchipper was gone.

“I mean, I’m still kind of shocked, and it hasn’t really set in,” Eric said.

Dayan and his wife of 13 years live in Montville with their four children where they grow their own food.

“We have a great community, we have great friends, we live in an amazing place,” said Maisie Newell, Dayan’s wife.

When not working on their goat farm or harvesting blueberries, the family of six enjoys family time with music.

They also give back to the community as much as they can, which is why Dayan is grappling with why someone took the chipper he bought three years ago to help him with his work as an arborist.

“I used to just stack, chop up brush with the back of this truck, or I’d stand here with a chainsaw, and I chop up pieces, people loaded it up. And, it just helps me, what would take me all day to clean up a mess, I could clean up in a few hours with a lot less effort,” Dayan said.

Now, he is left to pay the remaining balance of $9000 left from the $20,000 cost to purchase the chipper, even though he says he has insurance.

“You spend all this money on insurance, and you give the bank all the interest, and then they tell you they still want it and if the insurance isn’t going to do anything for you, so why did you want, like, why did you bother in the first place?” Dayan said.

As a family, they move forward with the support of their community.

“Honestly, a lot of people have reached out real kind and offered to buy, you know, want to borrow one. And I’ve heard from of lot of people I’ve been calling, and then a lot of people have been really kind,” Dayan said.

Still, they have a message for the person who took their chipper.

“Just bring it back, and I will give you a $1000 to bring it back if it still works,” Dayan said.

