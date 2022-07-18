Massachusetts Man Arrested for Murder in Death of Skowhegan Woman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - State police have confirmed the arrest of a Massachusetts man for murder in the death of a woman in Skowhegan.
State Police say 19-year-old Jason Servil is in custody after an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Alice Abbott of Skowhegan.
Abbotts body was discovered when Skowhegan police responded to a call from a male reporting an assault at 912 Canaan Road shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday Morning.
Servil was arrested Saturday afternoon and transported to the Somerset County Jail.
We will have more on this story as it develops.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.