Massachusetts Man Arrested for Murder in Death of Skowhegan Woman

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - State police have confirmed the arrest of a Massachusetts man for murder in the death of a woman in Skowhegan.

State Police say 19-year-old Jason Servil is in custody after an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Alice Abbott of Skowhegan.

Abbotts body was discovered when Skowhegan police responded to a call from a male reporting an assault at 912 Canaan Road shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday Morning.

Servil was arrested Saturday afternoon and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

