Man charged with Skowhegan murder makes first court appearance

Jason Servil, 19, appears remotely in court
Jason Servil, 19, appears remotely in court(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a Skowhegan woman over the weekend is being held without bail.

Jason Servil, 19, made his first court appearance over Zoom Monday. He’s charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Alice Abbott.

Skowhegan police say Abbott’s body was discovered when they responded to a call from a man reporting an assault on Canaan Road shortly before 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Servil will have an additional bail hearing at a later date.

He was not asked to enter a plea.

The judge agreed to seal additional documents in the case.

If convicted, Servil faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life.

