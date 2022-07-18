Man charged with Skowhegan murder makes first court appearance
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a Skowhegan woman over the weekend is being held without bail.
Jason Servil, 19, made his first court appearance over Zoom Monday. He’s charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Alice Abbott.
Skowhegan police say Abbott’s body was discovered when they responded to a call from a man reporting an assault on Canaan Road shortly before 6:00 a.m. Saturday.
Servil will have an additional bail hearing at a later date.
He was not asked to enter a plea.
The judge agreed to seal additional documents in the case.
If convicted, Servil faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life.
