Maine basketball returns for summer workouts

First-year head coach leading men’s team, local talent on women’s team
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine basketball is back on Orono for summer workouts. One group is looking to build under a first-year head coach and former Black Bear, while another team is looking to stay atop America East.

Chris Markwood explained the foundation that he and his coaching staff are trying to solidify during the summer as the changing of the guard continues.

“We’re just excited to get going. The summer is a time when a player is made, and we’re really excited as a staff to help these guys get better individually, which in turn is going to help our program overall. It’ll help our team as a collective unit, so we’re just excited to get going. We’re going to take it one day at a time and just work as hard as we possibly can,” said Markwood.

Markwood added that it feels amazing and great to be on the court to build the men’s basketball program.

Black Bear women’s hoops is adding young talent to a lineup that made it to the America East Championship last season.

One of those players is Windham’s Sarah Talon. The new guard feels welcome in a competitive summer schedule.

“It’s amazing. I look forward to every single workout. We all push each other. It’s just a great environment already even being two weeks in. I’m really falling in love with UMaine women’s basketball right now,” said Talon.

Talon verbally committed to Maine when she was 15, so she’s been looking forward to becoming a college player in Orono for some time.

