Local wiffleball tournament looking to continue fundraising

Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish has raised money for Make-A-Wish Maine totaling six figures over its history
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Registration time is heating up for the Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish tournament.

The annual wiffleball event started in 2009 and has raised money for Make-A-Wish Maine totaling six figures over its history.

Wayne Harvey has been pleased to see the community’s support to help families making their way through serious hospital stays, receiving day-to-day help, or Make-A-Wish trips.

“Last year we had our largest year of donations ever. We raised $18,700 in one day. That gets us to $144,700 so far in our 13 years. It’s beyond anything I could have ever imagined or hoped for in the stars to say ‘let’s do this.’ I never thought we’d get to averaging more than $10,000 a year,” said Harvey, founder.

The tournament is set for Saturday, August 20 at Union St. Athletic Complex in Bangor. First pitch is at 9 a.m., with championships running through prime time under the lights.

Visit Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish on Facebook, WiffleForAWish.com, or email wayneharveywiffleball@hotmail.com for more information.

