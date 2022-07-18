Advertisement

Four injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fairfield

Fairfield crash
Fairfield crash(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - One person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fairfield Sunday morning.

Fairfield police responded to the accident at the intersection of the Norridgewock Road and Wood Street just after 11am. Four people were injured in the three-vehicle accident, with one person life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center, where they are listed in serious condition.

The section of road that was closed for investigation has since re-opened.

