Dr. Jarvis says Paxlovid is widely available, effective for Mainers with COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A top Maine health official says treatment options are now widely available for those with COVID-19.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says anyone who tests positive and is experiencing worsening symptoms should contact their doctor to discuss those options.

This is especially true for high-risk individuals, such as those over 50 or those who have underlying health conditions.

Jarvis says treatments include Paxlovid, monoclonal antibodies, and Remdesivir. Of those, he says Paxlovid is the most accessible and gives patients the best chance at preventing severe disease.

“Right now, Paxlovid, we have a very good supply across the state of Maine. That’s great news for us. It’s more widely available, meaning there are more pharmacies that carry it. And, physicians and other health care professionals can certainly find out information from the Maine CDC if they feel uncomfortable about prescribing it, but most of us have been doing this for some time now and feel very comfortable in that regard,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says Maine’s supply of monoclonal antibodies is not limited yet, but it could happen. It’s another reason why he says Paxlovid is your best option.

