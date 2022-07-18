Advertisement

Bucksport Police, MDEA: 1 kilo fentanyl seized, 5 arrested

Maine public safety officials say they seized these drugs and cash in two incidents over a three-day period in July(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Maine public safety officials say they arrested five people and seized a kilogram of fentanyl following a months-long investigation.

Bucksport Police say they began looking into a group of people suspected of distributing drugs throughout Hancock County a few months ago. As a result of that investigation, authorities say they seized drugs and cash in two separate incidents over a three-day span last week.

The street value of the fentanyl is estimated to be over $100,000.

Christopher Warford, 34, and Jamie Ward, 37, both of Bucksport, as well as Jessica Adams, 35, of Verona Island were arrested Wednesday, July 13th.

They were taken into custody following a search of a camp on Gus Moore Road in the town of Penobscot, which police say turned up 1.5 pounds of the fentanyl.

On Friday, Braile Hernandez Perez, 35, and Maykel Antonio Arias Aybar, 28, both of Massachusetts were arrested following a search of their car.

Authorities say they were traveling to Bucksport with the additional drugs.

All five are charged with felony drug trafficking.

