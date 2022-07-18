Baldwin man dies after motorcycle crash in Cornish

CORNISH, Maine (WABI) - A Baldwin man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cornish yesterday morning.

York County Sheriffs say 32-year-old John Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened around 9:30 at the intersection of Routes five and 25.

Law enforcement says Washington was wearing a helmet while driving his motorcycle on Route 25 and collided with a vehicle in the intersection.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle and her passenger were not hurt.

Washington was alone on the motorcycle.

The crash is under investigation.

