Baldwin man dies after motorcycle crash in Cornish

York County Sheriffs say 32-year-old John Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CORNISH, Maine (WABI) - A Baldwin man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cornish yesterday morning.

It happened around 9:30 at the intersection of Routes five and 25.

Law enforcement says Washington was wearing a helmet while driving his motorcycle on Route 25 and collided with a vehicle in the intersection.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle and her passenger were not hurt.

Washington was alone on the motorcycle.

The crash is under investigation.

