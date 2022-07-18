1989 murder of Maine woman remains unsolved

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - Monday marks 33 years since a woman from Winthrop was found dead in Franconia, New Hampshire.

The 1989 killing of Pamela Webb, who was 32 at the time, has never been solved.

Webb was last seen alive on July 1, 1989.

pamela webb truck (WMTW)

Her blue 1981 Chevy pickup truck was found along the side of the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Biddeford.

The truck’s passenger side rear tire was flat and a spare tire was seen leaning against the tailgate.

pamela webb back of truck (WMTW)

Maine State Police said there were signs of a struggle and blood stains on the pavement near the passenger side of the truck.

Webb’s dog was found in the front of the truck, police said.

Webb was on her way to see her boyfriend in Mason, New Hampshire, on July 1 when she disappeared.

Her boyfriend reported her missing the next day, Maine State Police said.

