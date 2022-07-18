Advertisement

1989 murder of Maine woman remains unsolved

(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - Monday marks 33 years since a woman from Winthrop was found dead in Franconia, New Hampshire.

The 1989 killing of Pamela Webb, who was 32 at the time, has never been solved.

Webb was last seen alive on July 1, 1989.

pamela webb truck
pamela webb truck(WMTW)

Her blue 1981 Chevy pickup truck was found along the side of the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Biddeford.

The truck’s passenger side rear tire was flat and a spare tire was seen leaning against the tailgate.

pamela webb back of truck
pamela webb back of truck(WMTW)

Maine State Police said there were signs of a struggle and blood stains on the pavement near the passenger side of the truck.

Webb’s dog was found in the front of the truck, police said.

Webb was on her way to see her boyfriend in Mason, New Hampshire, on July 1 when she disappeared.

Her boyfriend reported her missing the next day, Maine State Police said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe

Latest News

Rain On The Way Tonight
Project aims to add color to downtown area.
Old Town hires graffiti artist for downtown project
Maine public safety officials say they seized these drugs and cash in two incidents over a...
Bucksport Police, MDEA: 1 kilo fentanyl seized, 5 arrested
Increasing clouds today, rain this evening and overnight