Mostly sunny, a few isolated showers late this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is looking like another nice July Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny, however, a few isolated showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are expected late this afternoon. It is also going to be warm and may feel a little sticky. Skies will be clear overnight.

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday ahead of an approaching low pressure system which will bring us some much-needed moisture. Before the showers arrive, conditions will be warm and humid. Showers will start in western Maine mid-afternoon and continue to move across the state through the evening and continue overnight. Rain could be heavy at times.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through early Tuesday morning and become scattered through the rest of the day and taper off in the evening. Many areas could pick up over an inch of rain before activity comes to an end Tuesday evening. Even with the showers, temperatures will still be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and it will be humid.

The humidity will decrease on Wednesday, but most areas will have highs in the 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A couple of showers/ thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon. Highs 75-88°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 57-63°. Light south wind.

MONDAY Increasing clouds with showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. Highs 75-86°. Humid. South wind 5-10 mph.

TIESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning then partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74-86. Humid. South wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 78-87°. West wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75-85°. Humid. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

