Maine Audubon coordinates thousands of volunteers for annual loon count
Volunteers took to the water across the state to help assess loon productivity.
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Audubon Society says they have successfully coordinated the 2022 Loon Count.
Held on the third Saturday of July each year, the Count provides a look at the dwindling loon populations.
Over 1,000 volunteers take to Maine’s lakes and ponds in kayaks, canoes, boats and pontoons to provide a snapshot of Maine’s loon population.
The 2021 Loon Count resulted in a slight increase in the number of adult Common loons to 3,446, but a decrease in the number of chicks to 224.
Learn how to help with next year’s count on the Maine Audubon Society’s website.
