Maine Audubon coordinates thousands of volunteers for annual loon count

Volunteers took to the water across the state to help assess loon productivity.
Held on the third Saturday of July each year, the Count provides a look at the dwindling loon populations.(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Audubon Society says they have successfully coordinated the 2022 Loon Count.

Held on the third Saturday of July each year, the Count provides a look at the dwindling loon populations.

Over 1,000 volunteers take to Maine’s lakes and ponds in kayaks, canoes, boats and pontoons to provide a snapshot of Maine’s loon population.

The 2021 Loon Count resulted in a slight increase in the number of adult Common loons to 3,446, but a decrease in the number of chicks to 224.

Learn how to help with next year’s count on the Maine Audubon Society’s website.

