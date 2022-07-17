Maine Audubon coordinates thousands of volunteers for annual loon count

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Audubon Society says they have successfully coordinated the 2022 Loon Count.

Held on the third Saturday of July each year, the Count provides a look at the dwindling loon populations.

Over 1,000 volunteers take to Maine’s lakes and ponds in kayaks, canoes, boats and pontoons to provide a snapshot of Maine’s loon population.

The 2021 Loon Count resulted in a slight increase in the number of adult Common loons to 3,446, but a decrease in the number of chicks to 224.

Learn how to help with next year’s count on the Maine Audubon Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.