Levine’s Park to honor legacy of beloved store

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A once beloved store in Waterville will have its memory live on forever after being immortalized in the town that it helped shape for 105 years.

On Sunday many gathered at the Lockwood Hotel which sits upon the grounds that Levine’s used to occupy.

Speakers reminisced about the legacy that Levine’s left behind in its 105-year run.

Although the store closed in 1996 the memory of a place that did far more than just sell clothes lives on.

“You knew you were at home right from the moment you got there. And then the people were just fabulous. So gentle, so thoughtful,” said Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at Colby College Richard Uchida.

With a strong connection to Colby College and the students who came from all over the world, Levine’s name is known internationally.

“I would travel, you know, I’ve been in Asian countries or European countries and people, you know, when they found out about a Waterville connection, they without me asking if they knew Levine’s, they knew Levine’s and they asked if I knew about Levine’s,” said grandson of longtime store manager Howard Miller.

Across from the hotel sits what is now Levine’s park allowing for the name of the store to continue being the name of a place where people can enjoy themselves and interact with others.

During the ceremony the Mayor of Waterville proclaimed that July 17th will henceforth be known as Levine’s Store Day in the town.

The hotel will also honor the family of longtime store manager Howard Miller with a conference room named after him.

