Happy National Ice Cream Day!

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s not like you need a reason to have ice cream, especially in the middle of summer, but if you’re looking for an excuse, Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

Gifford’s in Bangor is dishing out their latest creations along with fan-favorites for the holiday.

Banana cream pie is one of their newest flavors.

We got an inside scoop with staff to learn what flavors they’d recommend.

“The chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream. It’s a chocolate ice cream with a peanut butter ripple, chocolate peanut butter cups, and we have our new hazelnut frappe. The flavor of the hazelnut mixed with, I put coffee in it. So, the hazelnut mixed with the coffee tastes pretty good,” said Kristen Gerrish, a Gifford’s staff member.

“My favorite is black forest cherry fudge, it’s a new flavor this year. It’s very chocolatey and rich. It has chocolate ice cream, chocolate truffles, and a cherry swirl. It’s delicious,” said Landen Parks, a Gifford’s staff member.

Gifford’s is holding a drawing to give away $100 worth of their ice cream to one lucky winner.

To enter, visit Gifford’s Ice Cream Facebook page.

