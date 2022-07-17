Former LaVerdiere’s Drugstore employees reflect on fond memories

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Former employees of LaVerdiere’s Super Drug Stores reunited in Winslow Saturday.

It was a local pharmacy chain that started on Main Street in Waterville during 1922.

It grew to more than 70 locations across New England.

Saturday’s gathering marks what would have been LaVerdiere’s 100th anniversary.

This reunion was a time to reminisce over the fond memories they had as colleagues.

“What you think about when you think of Maine. LaVerdiere’s Drug Store will come up in a conversation quite often because every town that had a LaVerdiere’s was where you went to get everything. Just a uniqueness about going into a LaVerdiere’s store. People really cherish that chain and so the employees that work there, we also cherished it just as much,” said Susan Jonason, former LaVerdiere’s employee.

“Great comradery, I worked in stores. A lot of these people worked in the warehouse and the main office. There’s a director of loss prevention here. The guys were recalling being at a grand opening and they had to dress up as clowns to get people to go into the store. Of course, they were managers, but they were asked to dress up as clowns for the grand opening. They said, do you think we’ve hit our peak,” said Michael Ward, former LaVerdiere’s employee.

Anyone who used to work there or who has fond memories of the store is invited to join the LaVerdier’s Super Drugstore Facebook group.

