COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The newest COVID-19 variant is serving as a reminder the coronavirus is not finished with us yet as COVID-19 hepatizations continue to increase in Maine.

The Maine CDC says 131 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s an increase of 21 from a week ago, and an increase of two from Saturday.

17 people are in critical care.

Two people remain on ventilators.

More than 970 new vaccinations were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected to come Monday.

