Presque Isle man charged with three counts of arson after incident in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man is facing three counts of arson in connection with an incident in Litchfield.

It happened at the Gowell’s Shop N’ Save on Richmond Road around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say 39-year-old Robert Bowring is responsible for setting fires at the gas pumps.

We’re told two trash cans and some nearby grass had been set on fire.

No one was hurt.

Bowring was taking into custody Friday morning and was taken to Kennebec County Jail.

