Fort Knox hosts Civil War Encampment

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday Fort Knox hosted the 20th Maine and 15th Alabama regiments to give people a living look into history.

Demonstrations from the reenactors included how surgeons operated in the 1860′s as well as how to load and fire a period era rifle.

The 20th Maine today shares a unique resemblance to the unit from the civil war.

While most regiments were made of soldiers from one town or area the 20th hosted troops from all across the state.

The reenactors too came from near and far to be part of the 20th and to help teach history in a very unique way.

“Well, that’s why we’re here is it’s all about history it’s all about speaking to the public informing them you know what life was like during the Civil War,” said Dave Leissner of the 15th Alabama.

People of all ages took in the day to learn something new.

“I’m glad to see more people that are interested in history. Especially little kids,” said Gary Moore of the 20th Maine.

“Very very very very very awesome,” said Bucksport resident Caleb Leclair

To be able to enter the union camp with a camera we had to get a pass with parole appended from the 20th Maine’s Leftenant to prove we weren’t enemy spies.

The 20th tells us that in the time of the Civil War those with cameras had to sign similar documents showing that they were with a newspaper and not taking photographs for the enemy.

This event continues through Sunday and is one of many the fort has planned for the rest of the year.

