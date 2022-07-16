Advertisement

Former Athens Fire Chief facing sexual assault charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Maine (WABI) - The now former Athens Fire Chief is facing charges for sexually assaulting a child eight years ago.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says they took a report last month from a teenager who alleged they were sexually assaulted by a man over a six month period in 2014 when they were about nine-years-old.

After an investigation, detectives arrested 45-year-old Sean Boyd at his house earlier this month and charged him with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Boyd was taken to the Somerset County Jail where he was able to make bail.

Boyd’s bail conditions are to have no contact with the alleged victim and their family, or anyone under the age of 18.

He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Boyd was also a member of the local school boards.

According to the Morning Sentinel, he has resigned as fire chief and from those board positions.

