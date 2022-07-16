Cause of massive fire at North Conway resort cannot be determined

NORTH CONWAY, New Hampshire (WMTW) - The New Hampshire Fire Marshal says that the cause of the fire that burned the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway on April 30 is undetermined. Investigators say there is simply too much damage to determine an exact cause, but they do say there is no evidence to suggest there was a crime.

The fire destroyed 75 rooms at the iconic resort, and several people were treated for injuries, though none of them were considered serious. One hundred fifty-five people were staying in the hotel at the time of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday that investigators were able to verify that guest rooms in the resort were equipped with local, hardwired smoke alarms with battery back-up in addition to a fire alarm system heat detector. The smoke alarms were designed to sound only in the individual guest rooms once activated while the heat detector would set off the building fire alarm system.

Investigators said the south wing of the hotel did not have a complete automatic sprinkler system. Under current laws in New Hampshire, existing hotel properties that are not considered a high-rise are not required to have an automatic sprinkler system.

Automatic sprinkler systems in new hotels became a fire code requirement in New Hampshire in 1991 for buildings that are not high-rises.

