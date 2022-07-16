Advertisement

Cause of massive fire at North Conway resort cannot be determined

The fire destroyed 75 rooms at the iconic resort, and several people were treated for injuries,...
The fire destroyed 75 rooms at the iconic resort, and several people were treated for injuries, though none of them were considered serious. One hundred fifty-five people were staying in the hotel at the time of the fire.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, New Hampshire (WMTW) - The New Hampshire Fire Marshal says that the cause of the fire that burned the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway on April 30 is undetermined. Investigators say there is simply too much damage to determine an exact cause, but they do say there is no evidence to suggest there was a crime.

The fire destroyed 75 rooms at the iconic resort, and several people were treated for injuries, though none of them were considered serious. One hundred fifty-five people were staying in the hotel at the time of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday that investigators were able to verify that guest rooms in the resort were equipped with local, hardwired smoke alarms with battery back-up in addition to a fire alarm system heat detector. The smoke alarms were designed to sound only in the individual guest rooms once activated while the heat detector would set off the building fire alarm system.

Investigators said the south wing of the hotel did not have a complete automatic sprinkler system. Under current laws in New Hampshire, existing hotel properties that are not considered a high-rise are not required to have an automatic sprinkler system.

Automatic sprinkler systems in new hotels became a fire code requirement in New Hampshire in 1991 for buildings that are not high-rises.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Charlie Howard Memorial
Bangor Public Works begins renovation project near Charlie Howard Memorial
Former Athens Fire Chief facing charges
Former Athens Fire Chief facing sexual assault charges
Facing charges after Palmyra fire
Palmyra woman facing charges after fire in Palmyra
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground